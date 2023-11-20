Pyramid Scheme                                                     

With a mission to connect the art of Egypt’s past with the present, Art D’Egypte has mounted a stunning exhibit in the desert surrounding the Giza pyramids. Entitled Forever is Now 03, the show juxtaposes the sculptural works of 14 artists against one of the world’s most spectacular settings. For example, Greek artist Costas Varotsos’s ‘Horizon’ focuses on the relationship between the Nile River and the Giza plateau, emphasising its significance in world history. Dutch artist Sabine Marcelis’s ‘Ra’ installation, meanwhile, is a vibrant monolith inspired by the sun.

DESIGN INDABA