Putting Young Black South Africans at the Heart of Wildlife Photography and Conservation                         

Most non-Africans think safaris are a normal part of existence in places like South Africa, but the reality is that many locals don’t have the privilege of experiencing it. Despite growing up in proximity to some amazing game preserves, many have not been able to achieve access until now. Thanks to a Black-run program, Wild Shots Outreach (WSO), schools are now being introduced to the wonders of African wildlife through photography workshops and visits to the Kruger National Park. Vusi Mathe is one of over 1,300 local residents who have taken part in the program. Mathe initially wanted to be a car designer, but WSO’s visit to his high school sparked a career in photography. He says this engagement has been crucial for further encouraging locals to get involved with conservation.

