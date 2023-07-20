Putin’s Decision Not To Attend BRICS Summit In SA Unsurprising – EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has weighed in on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision not to attend the BRICS summit, calling it unsurprising.

The party believes the decision is a consequence of what they call government’s inability to be firm on its foreign policy.

The EFF said that government had failed to resist pressure from Nato and Western nations to execute a warrant of arrest for Putin.

The party similarly noted threats by the US to stop South Africa’s benefits under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), calling them ironic as the US is not a signatory to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).