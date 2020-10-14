Pushing Feature Phone Learning in Kenya

Share with your network!

Ed-tech startup Eneza Education has partnered with the Mastercard Foundation to launch its SMS-based learning platform Shupavu in Rwanda, enabling students to remain engaged in their studies while they wait for schools to reopen. Launched in 2013, Eneza Education provides learning and revision materials via any phone, however basic, and is active in Kenya, Ghana, and Ivory Coast. The company has now launched its Shupavu platform in Rwanda as part of the Mastercard Foundation’s COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Programme, which aims to deliver emergency support for health workers, first responders and students, and to strengthen the diverse institutions that are the first line of defense against the social and economic aftermath of the pandemic. The SMS platform will provide access to the “Ask a Teacher” feature where students can ask questions to a pool of teachers and receive responses via SMS shortcode 2910 on the MTN network, meaning it can be used as a revision tool. From November 1, they will also be able to access lessons and quizzes aligned to the Rwandan curriculum via the same shortcode. The service will be free to students in Upper Primary and Lower Secondary until July 31, 2021.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

