iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Pushing Feature Phone Learning in Kenya

17 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Ed-tech startup Eneza Education has partnered with the Mastercard Foundation to launch its SMS-based learning platform Shupavu in Rwanda, enabling students to remain engaged in their studies while they wait for schools to reopen. Launched in 2013, Eneza Education provides learning and revision materials via any phone, however basic, and is active in Kenya, Ghana, and Ivory Coast. The company has now launched its Shupavu platform in Rwanda as part of the Mastercard Foundation’s COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Programme, which aims to deliver emergency support for health workers, first responders and students, and to strengthen the diverse institutions that are the first line of defense against the social and economic aftermath of the pandemic. The SMS platform will provide access to the “Ask a Teacher” feature where students can ask questions to a pool of teachers and receive responses via SMS shortcode 2910 on the MTN network, meaning it can be used as a revision tool. From November 1, they will also be able to access lessons and quizzes aligned to the Rwandan curriculum via the same shortcode. The service will be free to students in Upper Primary and Lower Secondary until July 31, 2021.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

The French Legacy in Africa

17 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Latest Attempt to Improve the Livelihoods of its Farmers

17 hours ago
1 min read

Bobi Wine Gets a Taste of What Opposing Museveni Means

17 hours ago
1 min read

What is Behind Namibia’s #Shutitalldown Movement?

17 hours ago
1 min read

A Success Story that Started from Cameroon to Harvard

17 hours ago
1 min read

Mozambique Publishes its Proposed Model for a Sovereign Wealth Fund

17 hours ago
1 min read

How to Increase African Authorship on Climate Change

17 hours ago
1 min read

Despite Sanctions, al Shabaab has Found Ways to Extort, Move and Invest Money

17 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Strategy as it Lobbies the G20

17 hours ago
1 min read

Nurturing an Ocean-conscious and Profitable Blue Economy in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Tunisia Reinstates Curfews at Hotspots

2 days ago
1 min read

Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Sunflower Fund Celebrates 20 Years Of Helping Save Lives

41 seconds ago
2 min read

Pick n Pay Switches Up Black Friday Deals And Extends Deal Periods

2 hours ago
3 min read

Leukemia And Lymphoma: Knowledge Is Your First Line Of Defense

3 hours ago
3 min read

Major SA Food Brands Join Pick n Pay In Global Commitment To Reduce Food Waste

3 hours ago