iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Push to Formalize African Domestic Workers

16 seconds ago 1 min read

Millions of domestic workers in Africa continue to work under sometimes appalling conditions with very little pay. Trade unionists are increasingly calling for them to be integrated into the formal sector. The ongoing plight of informal domestic workers in Africa has amplified calls to integrate them into the formal employment sector. The Domestic Workers International Labour Organization convention of 2011 promised a new beginning for domestic workers, referred to in some parts of Africa as house helps. However, little progress has been made toward the realization of these objectives. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), eight out of 10 domestic workers lack effective labor and social protections due to their informal status. The convention primarily recognized that “domestic work is work” and domestic workers have a right to decent work, like any other worker. Furthermore, the convention stipulated that each member state take measures to ensure that domestic workers are informed of their terms and conditions of employment. Out of 35 countries that have signed the treaty, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, Sierra Leone, and South Africa are the only African nations.

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Malawi Bank to Withhold Bonuses to Unvaccinated Staff

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ex Lesotho PM Charged with Murdering Ex Wife

4 mins ago
1 min read

Lagosians Say No to Peace Walk Until Justice is Served

7 mins ago
1 min read

Kampala and Kinshasa Join Forces to Fight one of the Most Lethal Armed Groups

9 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Tries New Strategy to Deal with New Variant

12 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Troops Recapture Historic Town of Lalibela

14 mins ago
1 min read

Providing Uniform Vaccine Access to Africans and Equitable Pricing

17 mins ago
1 min read

Research in the Congo Basin is Filling in Important Pieces of the Complex HIV Puzzle

18 mins ago
1 min read

Great Album Covers Designed by African Designers

2 days ago
1 min read

Uganda’s National Carrier Bans Sale of a Local Grasshopper Delicacy Onboard

2 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Jews Breathe a Sigh of Relief

2 days ago
1 min read

Historical Rhino Transfer Goes Successfully

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Push to Formalize African Domestic Workers

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Malawi Bank to Withhold Bonuses to Unvaccinated Staff

2 mins ago
1 min read

Ex Lesotho PM Charged with Murdering Ex Wife

4 mins ago
1 min read

Lagosians Say No to Peace Walk Until Justice is Served

7 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer