Pumas Stun Griquas To Lift Currie Cup

The Pumas beat Griquas to claim their first Currie Cup title and complete a fairytale final between two of South Africa’s smallest unions in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon.

The men from Nelspruit dug deep to win the battle of SA’s underdogs at Griqua Park in front of 10,988 spectators, who were largely cheering for the home side making their first appearance in the competition’s final in 52 years.

For the men from Kimberley, the wait for a first Currie Cup crown since 1970 continues.

For the Pumas, who stormed to a 26-19 victory, this is a day sweeter than any before and easily the crowning moment in the union’s history.

