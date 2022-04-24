Pulisic Strikes Late As Chelsea Squeeze Past West Ham

Chelsea tightened their grip on third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over 10-man West Ham on Sunday, with Christian Pulisic’s late winner at Stamford Bridge making up for his team mate Jorginho’s missed penalty.
Substitute Pulisic arrived in the box at the right time to guide home a pass by Marcos Alonso in the 90th minute, shortly after Jorginho wasted his chance from the spot, firing straight at West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski.
West Ham defender Craig Dawson, one of their best players in a much-changed side, was shown a red card after a check by the Video Assistant Referee following a clumsy foul on substitute Romelu Lukaku which resulted in the penalty.
Thomas Tuchel’s side ended a run of two straight home defeats – against Brentford and Arsenal – but it was their forward line rather than defence that will need working on in the home stretch of the season.
Seventh-placed West Ham made six changes to their starting line-up with an eye on Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt, a competition that offers them their best chance of reaching next season’s Champions League.
