Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, Aims to Transform SA into a “Construction Hub”

Newly Appointed Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson Calls for Bold Change in Infrastructure Delivery

At the Infrastructure Africa Conference in Cape Town, newly appointed Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson acknowledged the sluggish pace of infrastructure development in South Africa and emphasized the need for a “new vision and reality” to revitalize the nation’s infrastructure. This marked his first public engagement since taking office two weeks ago. While he admitted that neither he nor the department had “all the answers” or the necessary funding to expedite progress, he highlighted the crucial role of infrastructure as the “flywheel” of economic growth. “I envision transforming South Africa into a massive construction site—this is achievable,” he declared.

To facilitate this transformation, Macpherson proposed introducing innovative funding models aimed at encouraging private sector investment in government infrastructure projects. He also plans to recommend to the National Treasury the establishment of longer-term financing options—potentially spanning ten years—dedicated specifically to infrastructure. This approach would ensure that allocated funds remain intact and are not subject to reallocation with each budget change, a common issue that has plagued infrastructure spending in the past.