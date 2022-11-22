Public Sector Workers Embark On Nationwide Strike

Public servants have declared Tuesday a National Day of Action and are leading a march, demanding a double-digit wage increase.

The seven-day ultimatum given to government by the public sector has officially lapsed.

This follows a deadlock in wage negotiations between trade unions and the state.

Government is offering a 3 percent pay hike, but the public sector unions are demanding 10 percent.

Tuesday’s march follows the one organised by the PSA on 10 November which the unions say failed to spur government into action.

