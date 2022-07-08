iAfrica

Public Protector’s Office Won’t Fund Mkhwebane’s Suspension Appeal

Mkhwebane

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

2 hours ago

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has confirmed that her office will not fund Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s High Court appeal to urgently interdict her suspension.

The Public Protector will also not fund the suspended Mkhwebane’s rescission application pending before the Constitutional Court, which all but paved the way for Parliament’s inquiry.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka on Thursday all but distanced the Chapter Nine institution from Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal fight to stop her suspension and a parliamentary inquiry.

Spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, said that the Public Protector would not fund certain parts of the application, like her defamation lawsuit against the Democratic Alliance.

He said that some legal pending challenges would be funded.

“Public Protector South Africa will fund Advocate Mkhwebane’s challenge of her suspension, her defence during the impeachment proceedings,” Segalwe said.

Meanwhile, Parliament said that it had taken note of Gcaleka’s intention to withdraw Mkhwebane’s court appeal and would await any further directions from the court.

