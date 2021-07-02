iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Public Protector’s office welcomes ConCourt judgment

Mkhwebane

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

5 hours ago 1 min read

The office of the Public Protector has welcomed the Constitutional Court ruling regarding her findings on President Cyril Ramaphosa.

That’s after the apex court ruled that Ramaphosa did not deliberately mislead Parliament about donations to his CR17 campaign.

The Public Protector was also found to have twisted the words of the Executive Ethics Act in her findings but the head of legal services in the office of the Public Proctor Muntu Sithole says this is not true.

