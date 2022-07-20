Public Protector To Subpoena Ramaphosa Over Allegations Linked To Farm Theft

The Public Protector’s office is going to subpoena President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The office says the President did not meet his 18 July deadline to respond to the allegations linked to his Phala Phala farm theft scandal.

Ramaphosa had previously been granted an extension but this second extension request was denied.

The President was notified of this denial yesterday, the day the reply was due.

Last month, African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula lodged a complaint against Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the Executive Code of Ethics.

The complaint relates to allegations of criminal activity at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

