Public Protector To Monitor Implementation Of The Zondo Report

3 mins ago 1 min read

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said that her office had a pivotal role to play to ensure that the Zondo Commission’s recommendations are implemented.

Gcaleka told Parliament on Thursday night that a team had already been set up to monitor this.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to hand his action plan for reform to Parliament on Saturday.

In line with a court order, President Ramaphosa must formally table the Zondo Commission report and his action plan to Parliament within four months of receiving it.

And Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said that her office would be keeping a close watch.

