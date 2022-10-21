Public Protector To Monitor Implementation Of The Zondo Report

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said that her office had a pivotal role to play to ensure that the Zondo Commission’s recommendations are implemented.
Gcaleka told Parliament on Thursday night that a team had already been set up to monitor this.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to hand his action plan for reform to Parliament on Saturday.
In line with a court order, President Ramaphosa must formally table the Zondo Commission report and his action plan to Parliament within four months of receiving it.
And Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said that her office would be keeping a close watch.
More Stories
Costau Hopes Godongwana Announces Debt Relief Package For Eskom
Parliament Defends Electoral Amendment Bill
Outa Slams Transport Deparment After Licence Printing Machine Break Down
Coal Collusion At Eskom, Close To Sedition – Mothibi
Eskom Extends Stage 3 Power Cuts Indefinitely
Transnet To Focus On Clearing Port & Rail Backlogs
Gauteng Residents Urged To Cut Back On Water Usage
Eskom Implements Stage 4 Power Cuts Until Further Notice
Bokgabo Poo’s Mother Desperate To Find Missing Body Parts
Eskom Signs Land Lease Agreements With IPPs
Action SA Welcomes SCA Rejection Of Stalingrad Tactics With Lily Mine Tragedy
Exports Suffer As Transnet Strike Continues