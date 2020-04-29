Apr 29, 2020

Public Protector Probing Minister De Lille, Dept Over Beitbridge Border Fence

Apr 29, 2020 1 min read

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Hon Patricia De Lille tabling her department budget vote in Parliament on 10 July 2019. Picture: @DepPublicWorks/Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – The Public Protector is investigating the Department of Public Works and the role Minister Patricia de Lille played in the building of the R37 million Beitbridge border fence.

The Defence Department allegedly requested that a 40-kilometre stretch of the fence be repaired during the shutdown of the country’s borders.

The Public Protector’s office received a complaint from the African Transformation Movement claiming that proper procurement processes were not followed.

Spokesperson Oupa Sekgalwe said that the team of investigators would now be writing to the affected parties to ask for more information.

“At this stage, it’s pure allegations, there are no indications of whether wrong was done or not. That can only be arrived at once the investigation has been seen through. It is still in the early stages.”

EWN

