Public Protector Lays Crimen Injuria Charges Against Mbalula

The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has laid crimen injuria charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.
He described her as a “hired gun” in a tweet.
He reiterated those views in a media release, saying he stands by his position.
Attorney Rupert Candy said: “I think there may be scope for him to argue certain defences.
“It may not be necessarily true, but there may be a defence of fair comment which is not the other defence under [the] law which is ‘truth for the public benefit’ but rather, a comment or an opinion that is not a statement of fact.”
