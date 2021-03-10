Public Protector Lays Crimen Injuria Charges Against Mbalula

Share with your network!

The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has laid crimen injuria charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

He described her as a “hired gun” in a tweet.

He reiterated those views in a media release, saying he stands by his position.

Attorney Rupert Candy said: “I think there may be scope for him to argue certain defences.

“It may not be necessarily true, but there may be a defence of fair comment which is not the other defence under [the] law which is ‘truth for the public benefit’ but rather, a comment or an opinion that is not a statement of fact.”

APOLOGY FOR REFERENCES TO CDE NKOSAZANA DLAMINI-ZUMA pic.twitter.com/G2rUDVkbKf — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) March 9, 2021

