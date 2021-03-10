iAfrica

Public Protector Lays Crimen Injuria Charges Against Mbalula

Minister Fikile Mbalula releases National Taxi Lekgotla Discussion documents. Photo Credit: GCIS

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has laid crimen injuria charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

He described her as a “hired gun” in a tweet.

He reiterated those views in a media release, saying he stands by his position.

Attorney Rupert Candy said: “I think there may be scope for him to argue certain defences.

“It may not be necessarily true, but there may be a defence of fair comment which is not the other defence under [the] law which is ‘truth for the public benefit’ but rather, a comment or an opinion that is not a statement of fact.”

