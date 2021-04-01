Public Protector Finds Scooter Procurement ‘Irregular’

Share with your network!

The office of the Public Protector has made some damning findings against the Eastern Cape Health Department.

She has found that the procurement of scooter ambulances was illegal.

According to the investigation, the health department in the province contravened applicable legal prescripts.

The Public Protector recommends disciplinary action against officials involved in the scooter ambulances procurement within 90 days.

“We found that the procurement process followed by the Eastern Cape Department of Health when it awarded the contract to supply motorbikes with a side-car ambulance and clinic was improper and in contravention of applicable legal prescripts,” Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, acting public protector, said.

“The Eastern Cape Department of Health did not observe relevant provisions of the Constitution, the PFMA, 16A68.3C, Treasury regulation 16A6.4, relevant paragraphs of the National Treasury Instruction 3 of 2016-2017, Treasury SCM instruction 2 of 2016-2017 and relevant paragraphs of the Eastern Cape Department of Health Supply Chain management policy in the process of this procurement.

“To remedy this maladministration and improper conduct, the acting head of the Eastern Cape Department of Health must take appropriate steps in respect with disciplinary action in terms of section 38H of the PFMA and the applicable policies of the department against officials involved in and responsible for the non-compliance the provisions of the and Treasury regulations pertaining to the procurement of the scooter-ambulances/clinics with 90 days.”

