Public Protector Faces More Damning Claims

There have been yet more damning allegations made against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Her executive manager says he was told not to make adverse findings in the Vrede Dairy Farm probe.

The project was meant to help poor black farmers, but the money was siphoned off.

Reginald Ndou was testifying at the inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

But Mkhwebane says she can’t remember giving the instruction.

The inquiry continues on Wednesday.

