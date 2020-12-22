Public Protector Demands A Fair Process

Share with your network!

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says she is under siege for fighting for the poor and vulnerable.

She faces a Parliamentary inquiry looking into her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane says she wants a fair process.

At the same time, Mkwebane will face perjury charges in court next year.

The public protector spoke to JJ Tabane on Power to Truth on Monday night.

“When you are fighting for the poor and marginalised, you end up facing these challenges,” said Mkhwebane.

“The process is very clear in the constitution on what needs to happen because there is a process that needs to be followed, unless we are a Banana republic and we are no longer following laws,” she said.

