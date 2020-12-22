Public Protector Demands A Fair Process

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, says she is under siege for fighting for the poor and vulnerable.
She faces a Parliamentary inquiry looking into her fitness to hold office.
Mkhwebane says she wants a fair process.
At the same time, Mkwebane will face perjury charges in court next year.
The public protector spoke to JJ Tabane on Power to Truth on Monday night.
“When you are fighting for the poor and marginalised, you end up facing these challenges,” said Mkhwebane.
“The process is very clear in the constitution on what needs to happen because there is a process that needs to be followed, unless we are a Banana republic and we are no longer following laws,” she said.
More Stories
Some WC Hospitals Divert Patients Due To COVID-19 Spike
Government Set To Intervene After Devasting Masiphumelele Fire
SA Records 8 789 New Cases Of COVID-19
SAA, SAAPA Negotiations Deadlocked
Ramaphosa Will Testify – Zondo
Western Cape Hospitals Under Pressure
SA Records 9 445 New COVID-19 Cases
Mkhwebane Loses Another Court Case
10 939 New Infections Reported In SA
New COVID-19 Variant Driving Second Wave – Mkhize
8 725 New COVID-19 Cases Recored In SA
Government Adjusts December Lockdown Rules