Public Office-Bearer Salary Increase ‘A Slap In The Face’ – Cosatu

A 3-percent salary increase for public office bearers is a slap in the face for government service workers according to Cosatu General Secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the green light this week.

Those with increased salaries will include ministers, deputy ministers, members of Parliament and their provincial counterparts.

Ntshalintshali said, “you’ll remember when the report was recommended to the president, we raised same issues that frontline workers did not even get increase, or honour wage agreement.”

“Now same people who’ve been denouncing this wage agreement signed have given themselves these increases…they don’t deserve them at this time, not under current conditions, it’s a very bad thing”

