iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Public Office-Bearer Salary Increase ‘A Slap In The Face’ – Cosatu

5 hours ago 1 min read

A 3-percent salary increase for public office bearers is a slap in the face for government service workers according to Cosatu General Secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the green light this week.

Those with increased salaries will include ministers, deputy ministers, members of Parliament and their provincial counterparts.

Ntshalintshali said, “you’ll remember when the report was recommended to the president, we raised same issues that  frontline workers did not even get increase, or honour wage agreement.”

“Now same people who’ve been denouncing this  wage agreement signed have given themselves these increases…they don’t deserve them at this time, not under current conditions, it’s a very bad thing”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ankole Cattle Auction Fetches Around R21m

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Expected To Receive Final State Capture Report On Monday

5 hours ago
1 min read

Truck Drivers Plan More Protests

5 hours ago
1 min read

Zero Tolerance For Crime And Corruption – Mbalula

1 day ago
2 min read

South Africa Hails COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Waiver

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 971 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Whistleblower Doctor May Still Be Axed After Suspension Lifted

3 days ago
1 min read

Umlazi Woman Sentenced For Voting 24 Times In Local Elections

3 days ago
1 min read

Namibia Cancels Preservation Order Related To Ramaphosa Robbery

3 days ago
Sassa grant
1 min read

SASSA Clears R350 COVID-19 Grant Backlog

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Commits To Removing Red Tape For Jobs

4 days ago
1 min read

Petroleum Products Are Priced Globally – Mantashe

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Zelenskyy Expects Increase In Russian Hostility Ahead Of EU Vote

2 hours ago
2 min read

YouTube Announces The Next Round Of Applications For The Black Voices Fund Class Of 2023

2 hours ago
4 min read

Small Changes That Make A Big Impact

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ankole Cattle Auction Fetches Around R21m

5 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer