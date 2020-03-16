Mon. Mar 16th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Public Hearings On Land Expropriation Postponed Over Coronavirus

Public Hearings On Land Expropriation Postponed Over Coronavirus
3 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Parliament has postponed public hearings on land expropriation without compensation as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

There are now at least 61 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, just a week after a KwaZulu-Natal man became the first person on home soil to test positive after travelling to Italy.

The chairperson of the ad hoc committee responsible for amending legislation in this regard, Mathole Motshekga, on Monday decided to postpone all committee activities.

The ad hoc committee on land expropriation joins other parliamentary structures, which have had to change their work diaries.

The National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces have both cancelled a sitting to deal with legislation, as well as public meetings in Gauteng.

Motshekga said given the situation had been declared a national disaster, “it is in the interest of all South Africans to postpone the hearings until further notice”.

A comprehensive announcement regarding the programme of both Houses of Parliament will be made after a meeting of Presiding Officers and chief whips on Tuesday.

To track the latest developments around the coronavirus both in South Africa and abroad, click on this live status report from Strategix.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

As Coronavirus Infections Hit 62, Mkhize Warns Fighting Virus Will Not Be Easy

7 mins ago
1 min read

Over 130 People Who Came In Contact With Wits Students Tested – Masuku

5 hours ago
1 min read

Renewed Concerns After Mfuleni Cop Shot Dead

5 hours ago
3 min read

Ramaphosa: Coronavirus A Severe Threat, Jobs To Be Affected

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Declares Coronavirus State Of Disaster

18 hours ago
2 min read

SA’s Coronavirus Case Tally Rises To 51

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Public Hearings On Land Expropriation Postponed Over Coronavirus

3 mins ago
2 min read

As Coronavirus Infections Hit 62, Mkhize Warns Fighting Virus Will Not Be Easy

7 mins ago
1 min read

Over 130 People Who Came In Contact With Wits Students Tested – Masuku

5 hours ago
1 min read

Renewed Concerns After Mfuleni Cop Shot Dead

5 hours ago