Public Enterprises Ministry Will Cease To Exist – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the Public Enterprises ministry will cease to exist in the next administration.

Ramaphosa also said that the number of government departments would be reduced even after increasing the number of ministries this week.

The president was responding to MPs during a question and answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday.

President Ramaphosa was asked whether he intended to dissolve the Department of Public Enterprises and place SOEs in their respective line departments.

He said that while he had increased the number of departments, the future configuration of government would do away with the department which housed the country’s several SOEs.

He said that a state holding company was still on the cards and this would make it easier to keep tabs on SOEs.

