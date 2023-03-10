Public Enterprises Ministry Will Cease To Exist – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that the Public Enterprises ministry will cease to exist in the next administration.
Ramaphosa also said that the number of government departments would be reduced even after increasing the number of ministries this week.
The president was responding to MPs during a question and answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday.
President Ramaphosa was asked whether he intended to dissolve the Department of Public Enterprises and place SOEs in their respective line departments.
He said that while he had increased the number of departments, the future configuration of government would do away with the department which housed the country’s several SOEs.
He said that a state holding company was still on the cards and this would make it easier to keep tabs on SOEs.
More Stories
CT Residents Investing In Solar To Capitalise On Incentive Programme – CoCT
Phaahla Takes Aim At Police Over Health Sector Strike
President Slams Nehawu Protest
Ratings Agency S&P Global Revises South Africa’s Credit Rating To Stable
Higher Education Dept Urges Universities To Listen To Students
Joe Phaahla Claims Lives Have Been Lost During Intensifying Nehawu Strike
Politicians Should Make Records Public – SARS
Saftu Slams President Ramaphosa Over Cabinet Reshuffle
Ramaphosa Says He Is Committed To Reducing Size Of Executive
Reaction To Cabinet Reshuffle
President Ramaphosa Names New Cabinet
Veteran Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim Dies