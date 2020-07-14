PSC Probe Shows Ramaphosa Failed To Act Against DG Mampishwana For Misconduct

Share with your network!

An investigation into the Public Service Commission (PSC) has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to take action against the commission’s director general despite recommendations that he should be suspended.

It’s been established that Dovhani Mamphiswana remained in his position as the custodian of ethical conduct in the public service, despite facing six allegations of misconduct which have now been found to be true.

An investigation into allegations of nepotism against Mamphiswana has now found he acted fraudulently and in a corrupt manner by hiring the mother of his child as chief director at the PSC.

The Presidency has referred all questions relating to the matter to the Department of Public Service and Administration, despite the president being furnished with a legal opinion that Mamphiswana be suspended for the duration of the investigation.

However, the report compiled by advocate Smanga Sethebe, which Eyewitness News has seen, notes that to date, the president has not suspended the DG.

It recommended that the chairperson of the PSC should immediately approach the relevant law enforcement agency to open a case of fraud and corruption and contravention of the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act against Mamphiswana and the mother of his child whose appointment was a result of deceit and dishonesty.

It also said civil claims must be laid against Mamphiswana and the woman, who cannot be named to protect their child, to recover all monies paid to her as chief director for professional ethics.

The president is again encouraged to consider taking action against the DG in terms of the Public Service Act.

The Department of Public Service and Administration, to whom the Presidency referred questions about the matter, is yet to respond to EWN’s queries, while the PSC referred questions to the Presidency.

EWN

