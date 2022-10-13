PSA Plans To Strike After Failed Wage Talks

Civil servants are set to embark on a strike with The Public Servants Association (PSA) saying it plans to protest as early as next week.
This comes after the union rejected government’s 3 percent wage increase offer.
PSA spokesperson Claude Naiker says the offer is an insult to workers.
Naiker says they’ll be left in financial need when the proposed cash gratuity expires in March.
“We’re not happy with that, we feel, you will recall in 2020 public servants did not receive their salary increase.
“As a compromise, in 2021 we signed an agreement with the employers that we will receive that cash gratuity,” Naiker said.
“If the cash gratuity ceases at the end of March, I think public servants will be worse after.
“They will be left with no money in their pocket and will be in dire financial need.”
More Stories
Auditor-General Says SOE Reform Has Been Too Slow
Ministers Hope For Breakthrough As UNTU Rejects Transnet Offer
Election Bill Met With Fierce Opposition
Transnet, Untu And Satawu Continue With Wage Talks At CCMA
Power Cuts Killing Small Businesses – Ndabeni-Abrahams
Zille Takes Legal Action Against Joburg Speaker
Eskom Grid Under ‘Severe Pressure’
I’m Relieved To Be Free Again – Zuma
Eskom Suspends Power Cuts
SAMA Says Shortage Of Doctors At Critical Stage
Cosatu Stages Nationwide Protest
Force Majeure At Transnet Port Terminals