PSA Members To March To National Treasury Offices In Pretoria

Thousands of civil servants are expected to march to the National Treasury’s offices in Pretoria on Thursday – demanding a better wage increase.
Workers want the government to honour its three-year wage agreement after another failed round of negotiations.
The Public Service and Administration Department says it’s not expecting Thursday’s stay away to have much effect on services.
Government is offering 3%, the PSA is asking for 6.5%, while Cosatu wants 10%..
Civil servants from as far as Limpopo and Mpumalanga are set to be bussed into Pretoria.
They will join workers in Gauteng in a march from the old Putco depot in Marabastad to the National Treasury’s offices.
It will be the first time in a decade that the Public Servants Association of South Africa takes to the street in a protest over wages.
The PSA will also stage parallel strikes in Durban and Cape Town, with some disruptions expected at government offices.
These include the Department of Transport and Home Affairs.
More Stories
Democracy ‘Who We Are,’ Biden Says After Midterm Elections
WHO Urges ‘Immediate’ Food, Medical Aid for Tigray
Ekurhuleni About To Collapse – Masina
I’m Hopeful We Will Remain In Office – Phalatse
Home Affairs Given 30 Days To Process Applications
New Wave Of Disinformation Expected On Eve Of US Election
Ramaphosa Denies Any Wrongdoing In Phala Phala Saga
Stage 2 Power Cuts From 9am
US Targets Alleged ISIS Members In South Africa
World Bank Approves Funding For R9bn Plan To Repurpose Komati Power Station
Former Pakistan PM Khan Survives ‘Assassination Attempt’
No talks of compensation for victims Of Jagersfontein Dam Wall Collapse