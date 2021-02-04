Provinces Finalise Vaccine Rollout Plans

Share with your network!

Provinces are finalising plans for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

KwaZulu Natal has already outlined its plans for when it receives the jabs on 14 February.

The Eastern Cape is planning to begin the rollout next Tuesday.

A challenge for the province will be keeping the vaccines cold.

On Wednesday, Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, said the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will be managed using the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

Share with your network!