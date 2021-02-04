Provinces Finalise Vaccine Rollout Plans

Provinces are finalising plans for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
KwaZulu Natal has already outlined its plans for when it receives the jabs on 14 February.
The Eastern Cape is planning to begin the rollout next Tuesday.
A challenge for the province will be keeping the vaccines cold.
On Wednesday, Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, said the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will be managed using the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).
More Stories
SA Expected To Receive Another 3.1m Vaccine Doses
Zuma And Malema To Meet
SA Records 4 058 New Cases
State Capture Inquiry To Lay Criminal Complaint Against Zuma
Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System
Beitbridge Border Fence Could Take Years To Finish
Valentine’s Day Vaccine Confirmed For KZN
SA Records 2 649 New COVID-19 Cases
Salary Battle Heads To ConCourt
Uncertain Future For Cape Town’s Elderly
Ramaphosa Eases Lockdown Restrictions
SA Records 2 548 New COVID-19 Cases