Provinces Finalise Vaccine Rollout Plans

4 hours ago 1 min read

Provinces are finalising plans for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

KwaZulu Natal has already outlined its plans for when it receives the jabs on 14 February.

The Eastern Cape is planning to begin the rollout next Tuesday.

A challenge for the province will be keeping the vaccines cold. 

On Wednesday, Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize, said the COVID-19 vaccine rollout will be managed using the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

