Providing Support and Acceleration to Women-owned African Tech Startups

The Ethiopia-based Tech African Women (TAW) programme has launched, taking businesses from idea stage to operational. TAW is spearheaded by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in partnership with Betacube, and invites female-led idea stage startups from Ethiopia, Senegal, Tanzania and Tunisia to submit their applications to join. The programme’s objective is to “empower” female founders to leverage their skills in order to build strong tech startups, accelerate project ideas into validated business models, and develop alliances between different African ecosystems. Entrants will have access to a pool of tech developers and designers who will work to support and mentor their teams, as well as experts in marketing and finance. The programme will run from August to December, and will include training bootcamps and pitching competitions, and a a two-month online incubation programme for the best two startups from each country.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
