Providing a Platform for Food and African Artists

Chef Roze Traore, famous model-turned-chef who started his culinary career in Michelin starred restaurants in New York City and then began catering private events for celebrities such as Rick Owens, Lupita Nyongo, and the late Michael K. Williams. He has now embarked on providing experiences of his own through La Fourchette de Roze. As the son of immigrants from Africa’s Ivory Coast, La Fourchette de Roze is a resort in his parent’s home country that celebrates the arts and culture of his people and all of Africa. His hotel concept provides handpicked artists with a residency to create art alongside artists from various African countries, while showcasing his culinary talents to visitors from around the world.
More Stories
Most Visitors to Nigeria Wish they had Planned to Stay Longer
A Uniquely All-women Safari Team in Tanzania
There’s Only One Rule for Riding Out in the Lawless Wastelands of the Skeleton Coast
Exploring the World Sustainably Does Not have to be Difficult
White Paper on “The Politics of African Debt Restructuring”
Africa on the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index
What Lessons Might there be for African States from the UK’s Rollercoaster Brexit?
Africa’s Valuable Ocean Resources have Drawn the Interest of Foreign Nations
How Kenya is Leading the Way in Developing its Geothermal Energy Resources
Ugandan Mayor Urges the World Bank to Press for the Prompt Completion of Projects it Finances
Concerns that Kenya is Heading towards Default are Ramping Up
Central Bank Offers Zimbabweans an Alternative to the US Dollar