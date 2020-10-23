Proudly Porterville Annual Art Weekend Taking Place In November

Share with your network!

Good news – despite uncertainty about what Covid restrictions would mean for public events, the Proudly Porterville Art Weekend, an annual event that has firmly made a name for itself on the events calendar, will be taking place once again in the picturesque town of Porterville in the Swartland from the 26th to the 29th of November.

This highly anticipated art experience – now in its third year – provides an opportunity for art lovers, foodies, families, outdoor enthusiasts and anyone looking for a city escape to get out and about, make memories, have fun and view and purchase a wide variety of art from acclaimed artists that have made Porterville their home.

Event organisers say that they are anticipating a bumper event this year as local South Africans are satisfying their wanderlust. Pent up demand for travel and experiences, which developed over hard lockdown has seen a welcome breath of life for small rural towns as South Africans clamour to get out and about after months of restrictions on movement.

What to expect

Proudly Porterville (previously entitled “Pure Porterville”) is in its third year this year and offers art enthusiasts, collectors, investors and interior decorators alike a weekend not to be missed. Besides the more “serious” business of viewing and purchasing art, there are many other activities on offer to make a long weekend of it.

The Porterville community has come together to produce an exciting and varied festival, and visitors can expect exhibitions showcasing art and handcrafted products in the form of paintings, jewellery, ceramics, bespoke tableware, woodwork, mosaics, crochet, quilting, beading and more. Local artists will also be facilitating ceramic and painting workshops over the course of the weekend.

Well over ten group exhibitions will take place at various venues throughout the town showcasing the work of a myriad of artists. In addition to this many of the resident artists will be opening their homes and studios directly to the public for the weekend.

Something for everyone

In addition to the arts, there is something at Proudly Porterville for foodies, families, outdoor enthusiasts, young and old alike. Stock up on fresh local produce, preserves and many other delicacies at the Farmers Market. Enjoy a delicious meal at one of several top restaurants in town. Take part in one of the workshops being hosted during the weekend. Go mountain biking or running on the beautiful local trails. Relax and savour small town life – the list goes on.

These are just a few examples of what is on offer which allow visitors to experience the village life and immerse themselves in the many wonderful country town offerings that make rural living so appealing. Nearly all of the attractions are within walking distance from each other, so visitors can park and stroll through the town, enjoying the art exhibitions, stopping for a meal, buying local fare – all with a beautiful mountain backdrop as Porterville is nestled at the foot of the Olifants Mountains.

Porterville is only 150 km’s from Cape Town and visitors are encouraged to stay over the entire weekend. There are many different accommodation options on offer from more remote farm-stays to B&B hospitality in the centre of town, camping, self-catering accommodation and more.

Tickets are not required for the Proudly Porterville weekend as entry is free, but accommodation bookings, restaurant reservations and workshop bookings are recommended ahead of the time due to demand. For more information visit www.portervilletourism.co.za or contact Porterville Tourism Office (022-931 3732).

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

What: Proudly Porterville Art Weekend

Where: Porterville, Cape, South Africa

When: 26 – 29 November 2020 – Workshops on the 26th, exhibitions open 27th.

Info: www.portervilletourism.co.za; 022 931 3732

