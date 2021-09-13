Proudly Porterville – Annual Art Weekend Brightens Up The Summer Events Calendar

Art lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, families and anyone looking for a wonderful break away – take note that Proudly Porterville, an annual weekend-long event that has fast made a name for itself on the events calendar, will be taking place once again in the picturesque town of Porterville in the Bergrivier from Friday 01st to Sunday the 3rd of October.

This highly anticipated art experience – now in its fourth year – provides an opportunity to view and purchase a wide variety of art from both emerging and acclaimed artists who have made Porterville their home. The art community throws open its doors to visitors over this weekend – welcoming the public into their studios. Art ranges from paintings, jewellery, and ceramics to bespoke tableware, woodwork, mosaics, crochet, quilting, beading and more.



15 venues throughout the town – including the brand-new custom-built studio of renowned ceramicist Carin Dorrington – will be showcasing the work of a myriad of artists. In addition to this, several artists will also be offering ceramic and painting workshops over the course of the weekend. Some of the acclaimed artists to anticipate are John Bauer, a ceramicist and materials engineer; Clare Menck and Arend Louw, both painters; as well as Annelie Janse van Rensburg, a ceramicists.

Also worth visiting is the Mosaic Route which features the mosaic art of several talented youth from Monte Bertha, a neighbourhood that is a legacy of the former apartheid dispensation. The route tells the story of historic moments and sites in mosaic and the full detail of each site can be read when scanning the OR Code on the mural.



Proudly Porterville offers art enthusiasts, collectors, investors and interior decorators alike a weekend not to be missed.



And it is not just about the art. There are many other activities on offer to make a weekend of it.



The Porterville community has come together to produce an exciting and varied festival that includes live music – with Francois van Coke performing on the Friday night – outdoor events, culinary experiences, and family friendly fun. For foodies there are a myriad of coffee shops, restaurants, and eateries – as well as a popular weekly Farmers Market that draws visitors in their droves. Gin fans can enjoy a gin-tasting and tapas experience at the boutique distillery in the mountains above Porterville.



Outdoor enthusiasts are also in for a treat with a visit to Porterville, which offers a variety of hiking trails to fascinating destinations. There is also an uphill waterfall trail dotted with 22 waterfalls snaking their way down the mountainside, interspersed with crystal clear pools for a cooling dip. Mountain-bikers will love the many trails that wind their way through the surrounding countryside.



These are just a few examples of what is on offer which allow visitors to experience the Porterville village life and immerse themselves in the many wonderful country town offerings that make rural living so appealing. Nearly all the attractions at Proudly Porterville are within walking distance from each other, so visitors can park and stroll through the town, enjoying the art exhibitions, stopping for a meal, buying local fare – all with a beautiful mountain backdrop.



Porterville is only 150 km’s from Cape Town so well within reach for a day-trip, but there is so much to see and do that visitors are encouraged to book and make a full weekend of it. When it comes to accommodation options, one is truly spoilt for choice – with options from quaint self-catering cottages to luxury B&B’s and guesthouses, country farm-stays, secluded mountain retreats, renowned camping spots and more.



Long known as the home of the rare Disa Uniflora flower, as well as a paragliding and hang-gliding mecca, this beautiful town is now fast making a name for itself as an art capital. The Proudly Porterville event has further entrenched the village as a hot spot amongst art and food enthusiasts, as well as those looking for a memorable escape from the city, surrounded by exceptional natural beauty and country charm.



Tickets are not required for the Proudly Porterville weekend as entry is free, but accommodation bookings, restaurant reservations and workshop bookings are recommended ahead of the time due to demand. For more information visit https://porterville.bergriviertourism.co.za/ or contact Porterville Tourism Office (022-931 3732).

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

What: Proudly Porterville Art Weekend

Where: Porterville, 150km’s from Cape Town

When: 01 – 03 October 2021

Info: https://porterville.bergriviertourism.co.za/ ; 022 931 3732

