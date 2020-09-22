Proudly Local: Celebrate African Beauty Brands This Heritage Month

Share with your network!

As Heritage Day approaches it offers a reason to remember our small local businesses, many of whom are still trying to find their feet after a tough couple of months. So, as the country starts to reopen, it is more important than ever to support local.

The V&A Waterfront’s Watershed, home to African design reopened its doors last Thursday, welcoming back visitors and allowing them to discover and support some of the best local brands that South Africa and Africa has to offer.

Along with many familiar faces and favourites, a new offering was launched in form of a beauty section dedicated to African beauty products. This area is a new addition to the Watershed family, a dedicated space where locals can discover, test and shop for proudly African beauty products and also meet and mingle with some of the makers behind the brands.

Over the last few years there has been extensive growth in the African beauty industry. The rest of the world has started to recognise the positive effects of traditional products, as well as those made from local indigenous ingredients. Beauty at Watershed now offers a space where locals and tourists can find a variety of handmade, organic, ethically sourced beauty brands that are proudly manufactured in Africa.

Brands that are on display at the Watershed beauty section include:

Skoon

Skoon is a 13 women-strong company, that believes in manufacturing products that are clean and which do not include any ingredients that are harmful to one’s skin or the environment.

O’live Soaps Tintiloux

Husband and wife team, Sipho and Zikhona Tefu, started the brand in 2011 in their kitchen. They pride themselves on creating a product that is 100% natural, made with organic plant oils and essential oils.

Pepper Tree Luxury Bath & Body

Owner Steve Ackermann was inspired by South Africa’s natural beauty and this is emulated in the different collections. The raw materials used are biodegradable and environmentally friendly.

Kafui Naturals

Kafui’s venture into natural hair and skin care products began as an urge to find the best complement of oils, moisturises and treatments for hair and skin. This is the perfect brand for someone searching for chemical free hair and body products.

ANIM Naturals

This brand is inspired by age-old African remedies and packaged to suit the modern lifestyle. Based in Cape Town, they source ingredients from across the African continent to produce natural hair and skincare products.

CHILL, Cape Town

Clean skincare driven by nature, CHILL Cape Town produces organic products that are inspired by the botanicals of our country and the African continent. Their aim is to turn daily self-care routines into moments of calm.

Le Naturel

Handcrafted in Franschhoek, Le Naturel’s products are rich blends of advanced natural skincare with organic and herbaceous ingredients that are used to craft everything from bath oils to shampoo.

Ubuntu Traditional Balms

A brand that has been around for more than 70 years, Ubuntu is all about reviving old remedies and keeping family traditions alive. The secret formula of their balms has been passed on through generations.

According to Tinyiko Mageza, Executive Manager: Marketing at the V&A Waterfront, “The Watershed is a physical manifestation of what happens when you introduce the world to the passion, skill and innovation of Africa. There’s inspired thought and inspired work here – the continent is full of life and unconventional solution and artistry. The tenants here represent some of the most beautiful and creative local skills, each with their own story to tell.”

“We encourage all locals to come and meet Africa’s design story. These are the people behind the products and brands that need us to #supportlocal now more than ever,” she continues.

While the V&A Waterfront encourages visitors to #supportlocal and visit the Watershed, it still places an emphasis on social distancing and has been dedicated in implementing measures to safeguard all who visit, work and play there. Earlier this year the V&A Waterfront became the first tourist attraction in the country to be awarded a Global Safety and Hygiene Stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council. This is the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene accolade for travel and tourism, developed to specifically address the COVID-19 pandemic.

