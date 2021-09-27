Proudly Homegrown Spring Adventures In Africa – Where Can You Travel Now On The Continent

It’s a new season and a new opportunity to experience the unrivalled majesty of the African continent. Yes, spring is the perfect time for South Africans to venture out for a breather, whether they choose to stick close to home or feel comfortable spreading their wings slightly further into other travel-ready African countries, like Namibia and Botswana, to name a few.

Are you looking for inspiration to book a memorable local or regional spring getaway? Here are some ideas to keep in mind.

The magic of Mozambique

Spring is one of the best times to head to Mozambique. After all, temperatures are warm and with rainy season only from January to March you will still be (mostly) dry.

Lay out your towel on the beach sand and soak up the blissful rays with a best-seller in one hand and a cocktail in the other; take part in adventurous water sports and activities like snorkelling and scuba diving; or get in a dose of culture as you experience village life with the locals. Be sure to tuck into the Portuguese-inspired cuisine at every possible opportunity – prepare for a tastebud tantalising peri-peri overload!

Relishing in local heritage in KZN

If you’re looking for sun, sea, and sand without having to travel too far afield, you’ll find everything that you’re looking for and more in KZN. The weather is just as welcoming in September to October as it is in the popular November to January period. Plus, if game viewing is on the agenda, September is an ideal time to visit as it’s one of the driest months of the year.

While you’re sure to spend a lot of time making the most of the sunny beaches, remember to see what else the province has in store.

“KZN is so much more than just the go-to destination for a South African beach holiday. It’s also one of the richest provinces when it comes to local heritage sites,” says Sue Garrett, GM Supply, Pricing and Marketing at the Flight Centre Travel Group.

“For example, it’s where travellers will find the open-air mountain ‘museum’ that is uKhahlamba-Drakensberg Park and the natural eco-system wonderland of iSimangaliso Wetland Park,” she adds.

Motoring through Mpumalanga

A springtime family road-trip sounds simply delightful, especially if you’ve got your sights set on Mpumalanga and the picturesque Panorama Route. This year, why not transform this scenic self-drive into a fresh and exciting experience by trading in your 4×4 for a motorhome? It’s possible to rent a variety of both budget-friendly RVs and luxurious motorhomes with all of the bells and whistles.

Admiring Victoria Falls

There are few natural wonders quite as wondrous as the ‘smoke that thunders.’

If you’re brave enough, you might want to take a daring dip in the ‘Devil’s Pool.’ It’s essentially a rock lip that is accessible from September to January during the river’s low-water season, when the rocks create a natural barrier. This is one adrenaline-fuelled adventure right on the waterfall’s edge!

Looking to maximise your Vic Falls excursion even further? It’s a great idea to combine it with a trip to Botswana and Namibia for a diverse African adventure that you won’t be quick to forget.

Savouring natural beauty in Namibia

Speaking of Namibia, it’s another African country that is currently welcoming South Africans with minimal restrictions or red tape in place.

“What really sets Namibia apart from other African countries is the diversity of its terrain and scenery,” comments Garrett. “When visiting Swakopmund, for example, one can appreciate the majesty of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the expansive dunes of the Namib Desert on the other, all while standing in one spot.”

Plus, spring is a good time to visit as it’s ideal for game viewing and the weather is still manageable, allowing you to explore the desert without suffering heat stroke or sunburns.

HOW TO TRAVEL SAFELY BOTH LOCALLY AND REGIONALLY

Choose your travel suppliers wisely. Avoid looking only at prices when booking accommodation and activities in your chosen destination. Always do plenty of research on the COVID protocols that each supplier is (or isn’t) implementing. If in doubt, ask!

Avoid looking only at prices when booking accommodation and activities in your chosen destination. Always do plenty of research on the COVID protocols that each supplier is (or isn’t) implementing. If in doubt, ask! Chat to an expert. It can help to collaborate with a travel expert, such as those at Flight Centre, when booking a springtime local or regional getaway. Not only can they assist you in getting the best value for your money, but they can also offer guidance when it comes to the many complexities travelling in our current ‘COVID-world.’

It can help to collaborate with a travel expert, such as those at Flight Centre, when booking a springtime local or regional getaway. Not only can they assist you in getting the best value for your money, but they can also offer guidance when it comes to the many complexities travelling in our current ‘COVID-world.’ Get vaccinated. While many African countries are welcoming both vaccinated and unvaccinated South African holidaymakers, if you haven’t already, it’s wise to get your COVID vaccine done before heading off on holiday. This will ensure optimised protection and peace of mind.

Don’t let your diligence slide. You’ll need to continue taking precautions even if you’ve been vaccinated. So, be sure to carry on wearing your mask in public spaces, washing and sanitising your hands regularly, and practicing social distancing.

