Mon. Jun 8th, 2020

Protecting the Waters of an Indian Ocean Island

As June 8th marks World Oceans Day 2020, the luxury watch brand Blancpain and exclusive hideaway Fregate Island Private release a short film to present their joint ocean conservation efforts in the Seychelles. To advance understanding of the marine life around Fregate Island Private, they then came together with the Green Islands Foundation, University of the Seychelles and the Seychelles Conservation and Climate Adaptation Trust to establish a coral reef biodiversity baseline. For this, more than 2.7 square miles of seabed were scanned using state-of-the-art technology. Collected images were then stitched together to produce a detailed 3D underwater habitat map of corals, sand, rocks and rubble surrounding Fregate Island Private. This data will now be the basis for a long-term monitoring program of the marine area.

