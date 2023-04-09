Protecting Mount Kilimanjaro from Recurrent Fire Outbreaks

Tanzanian officials have formed a team of experts to investigate the causes of the fire outbreaks, human activities, including setting fire on the mountain, were also to blame. A number of institutions, including the University of Dar es Salaam, the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) in Morogoro region and the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) in Arusha region, were involved in task team.
