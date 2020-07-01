Protea Hotels By Marriott Debuts In Botswana With The Opening Of Protea Hotel By Marriott Masa Square

Share with your network!

Located in the heart of the capital, hotel and social hub features 152 modern rooms and 30 extended stay apartments

Cape Town, South Africa, 2 July 2020: Protea Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR), today announced the opening of Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square in the buzzing capital of Botswana, Gaborone. The opening marks the expansion of the Protea Hotels by Marriott brand into its tenth African country, and the debut of the brand in Botswana.

“The brand entry into Botswana reinforces our commitment to expand the Protea Hotels by Marriott footprint in Africa and deliver the South African hospitality which we are renowned for to local and international travelers. I am confident that the brand’s extensive regional equity, the hotel’s strategic location and the global distribution of Marriott International will help position Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square as a preferred choice for business and leisure travelers to Gaborone,” said Volker Heiden, Area Vice President, Marriott International.

The rebranded Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square boasts a prime location in the iconic Masa Square lifestyle center and offers expansive views over the city. The hotel and social hub is centrally located in the bustling CBD of Gaborone and a 20-minute drive from Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.

“It’s a momentous occasion to bring the first Protea Hotels by Marriott to Botswana. Our team of associates look forward to welcoming guests with the warm hospitality and personal service that is synonymous with this successful brand,” said Hayden Bowl, General Manager of the Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square.

Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square features 152 modern rooms and 30 extended stay apartments, conference facilities and meeting rooms able to host up to 200 guests. Food and beverage offerings include a restaurant and café overlooking the ‘Masa Square’ piazza. Guests can enjoy sunset drinks at the pool deck bar, overlooking Gaborone’s stunning skyline. Other facilities include a pool, fitness room and hair salon, as well as a business centre and 24-hour room service.

