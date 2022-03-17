Proposed COVID-19 Regulations Open For Comment

The Health Department has published new COVID-19 regulations for public comment.
If approved, they will replace the National State of Disaster.
For now, the disaster’s been extended until 15 April.
The proposed regulations are that people entering and leaving the country without a vaccine certificate must produce proof of negative COVID-19 results not older than 72 hours.
Outdoor and indoor gatherings would be limited to 50 percent capacity if those attending are vaccinated.
The unvaccinated will be restricted to 1,000 people for indoor and 2,000 for outdoor gatherings.
The department says it’s presented the proposed regulations to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure.
The public has until 15 April to comment.
