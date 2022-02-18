iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Promoting Swahili as a Pan-African Language

17 seconds ago 1 min read

With more than 200 million speakers, Swahili, which originated in East Africa, is one of the world’s 10 most widely spoken languages. In its heartland, Swahili and its dialects stretch from parts of Somalia down to Mozambique and across to the western parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Swahili, which takes around 40% of its vocabulary directly from Arabic, was initially spread by Arab traders along East Africa’s coast. It was then formalised under the German and British colonial regimes in the region in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, as a language of administration and education. And though it has been spoken about before as an alternative on the continent to English, French or Portuguese as a lingua franca, or as a commonly understood language, there is now a renewed impetus. In 2019, Swahili became the only African language to be recognised by the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Shortly after, it was introduced in classrooms across South Africa and Botswana. Most recently, Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa University announced it would start teaching Swahili. Some linguists predict that Swahili’s reach in Africa will continue to expand. If Swahili is to become truly pan-African it will take political will, an economic imperative and financial investment to reach all regions.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

What’s on the Table at the EU-Africa Summit?

2 mins ago
1 min read

What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence

3 mins ago
1 min read

Creating a Soft Landing for First-time Travelers to Senegal 

2 days ago
1 min read

Two African Companies Added to Esteemed Global Network

2 days ago
1 min read

Power Vacuum  in Somalia Gives Way to New Threats

2 days ago
1 min read

Miraculous Rescue Raises Concerns about Children Working in Sudan

2 days ago
1 min read

Gains Made Against FGM Lost During Lockdowns 

2 days ago
1 min read

Huawei Caught Flouting Labour Rules in South Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Mobile Gamers are behind the Rise of Gaming in sub-Saharan Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Striking a Better Deal for Africa’s Blue Economy

2 days ago
1 min read

South African Miners Gear Up for a Showdown

2 days ago
1 min read

Tracing an International Crime Ring Shipping Ivory from Africa

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Promoting Swahili as a Pan-African Language

17 seconds ago
1 min read

What’s on the Table at the EU-Africa Summit?

2 mins ago
1 min read

What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence

3 mins ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Murder Increased By 8.9% In Latest Crime Stats

11 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer