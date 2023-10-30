In a bold step towards fostering the safe use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as a clean and efficient energy source, Total Energies has joined forces with the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association of South Africa (LPGSA) to host an engaging and informative exhibition. This collaborative event, set to take place at Khayelitsha Mall on November 3, 2023, not only underscores the importance of LPG safety but also marks the official unveiling of Total Energies’ new image, reinforcing its commitment to a greener future.

Why This Matters

South Africa is witnessing a growing disparity in LPG usage between electrified and non-electrified households. Using gas is more prevalent among those with access to electricity, underlining the urgent need to bridge this energy divide. LPG, a safe, efficient, and affordable energy source, holds immense potential to alleviate this gap and provide a reliable alternative for all.

The Driving Forces Behind LPG Adoption

Several factors are driving the increasing adoption of LPG for cooking and heating in South Africa:

Unavailability of Electricity: Frequent power outages, colloquially known as “load shedding,” have left households in the dark. In such times, LPG offers a lifeline, ensuring uninterrupted access to cooking and heating.

Rising Electricity Costs: The escalating costs of electricity are forcing consumers to seek more budget-friendly alternatives. LPG not only provides cost savings but also a reliable energy source.

Environmental and Health Benefits: Awareness of the environmental and health advantages of LPG is on the rise. It’s a cleaner-burning fuel, contributing to reduced air pollution and improved indoor air quality.

Challenges to Address

Yet, despite these compelling reasons to embrace LPG, challenges persist:

Lack of Awareness: Some consumers remain uninformed about the benefits of LPG. Comprehensive education and information dissemination are crucial to dispel misconceptions.

Safety Concerns: An essential aspect of the campaign is to improve LPG safety awareness, mitigating potential incidents and fears associated with its use.

Illegal Activities: Unauthorized fillers, unpermitted appliances, and unregistered installers have proliferated, posing risks to consumers. Regulatory measures must be enforced to protect the public.

Affordability and Accessibility: Residential LPG installations must become more affordable and accessible to cater to a broader spectrum of consumers.

Seizing the Opportunities

Amid these challenges, numerous opportunities abound:

Government Support: The government’s endorsement of increased LPG usage is pivotal in paving the way for a sustainable energy future.

Growing Demand: The demand for LPG as a clean and efficient fuel is on the upswing. It presents a viable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional energy sources.

Total Energies and LPGSA are on a mission to address these challenges, maximize opportunities, and usher in a future where LPG is recognized as a safe, efficient, and accessible energy source for all South Africans. As a testament to this commitment, Khayelitsha Mall will host an activation that promises to inform, engage, and inspire the community. “Knowledge is power. Through awareness and education, consumers are empowered to make smart energy choices.” – Nirvan Brijlal, Chief Financial Officer, LPGSA