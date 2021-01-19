Promising Signs As SA records 9 010 New Covid-19 Cases

Share with your network!

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 346 936 with a total of 9 010 new cases identified since the last report.

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 653 371 with 39 901 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Department reported a further 344 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 66, Free State 11, Gauteng 63, Kwa-Zulu Natal 91, Mpumalanga 12, Northern Cape 13 and Western Cape 88.

This brings the total to 37 449 deaths.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 117 452 , representing a recovery rate of 83%.

