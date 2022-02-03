Prominent Names Implicated In Second Part Of State Capture Report

The second part of the state capture report has made recommendations.

These may see the likes of Malusi Gigaba and Brian Molefe face criminal charges for the plunder of Transnet.

The report says they should be criminally investigated for corruption and racketeering related to payments they allegedly received from the Gupta compound.

The primary architects and implementers of state capture at Transnet, named in the report as Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama, are central to this finding.

According to the report, Gama was centrally involved in key transactions that favoured the Gupta enterprise after his reinstatement the following year, giving reasonable grounds to believe that he was reinstated on the instruction of President Zuma.

It goes on to say these three key figures should be criminally charged for corruption and racketeering.

