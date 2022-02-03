iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Prominent Names Implicated In Second Part Of State Capture Report

Malusi Gigaba opens Hluhluwe Home Affairs Office Photo Credit: GCIS

20 seconds ago 1 min read

The second part of the state capture report has made recommendations.

These may see the likes of Malusi Gigaba and Brian Molefe face criminal charges for the plunder of Transnet.

The report says they should be criminally investigated for corruption and racketeering related to payments they allegedly received from the Gupta compound.

The primary architects and implementers of state capture at Transnet, named in the report as Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama, are central to this finding.

According to the report, Gama was centrally involved in key transactions that favoured the Gupta enterprise after his reinstatement the following year, giving reasonable grounds to believe that he was reinstated on the instruction of President Zuma.

It goes on to say these three key figures should be criminally charged for corruption and racketeering.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 085 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Cabinet Approves Changes To Alert Level 1 Regulations

1 day ago
1 min read

Presidency Receives Part 2 Of State Capture Report

1 day ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Dealt Another Blow

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Stats SA Ready To Get National Census Under Way

3 days ago
1 min read

Former President Zuma To Appeal Downer Ruling

3 days ago
1 min read

Second Volume To Be Handed To Ramaphosa

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 226 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Winde Confirms Fritz Is Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

4 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 342 New COVID-19 Cases

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Prominent Names Implicated In Second Part Of State Capture Report

20 seconds ago
3 min read

Save Around 20K Per Year On Fuel With These Tips

24 hours ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 085 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer