Progress In Repairing National Assembly After Fire Gutted Parliament

Parliamentary Authorities say significant progress has been made in repairing and upgrading the National Assembly.

The building was gutted by fire in 2022.

A total of 155 offices have been completed and a temporary roof has been installed.

The planned completion date is November 2025.

Meanwhile, the man accused of setting Parliament on fire, is appearing before an inquiry looking into his fitness to stand trial due to a mental illness or intellectual disability.

He is disputing an expert panel’s finding that he would not be able to follow court proceedings or properly defend himself.

He also admitted in court that he set fire to the Parliament intentionally.