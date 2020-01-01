Professor Karim Cautions Against Complacency

Share with your network!

Professor Salim Abdool Karim says the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address was a good balancing act.

But he cautions against complacency.

He says while it may seem as if we are over the worst of the third wave, there are still areas where the virus is causing havoc.

“I think the president has had to walk a fine line in that we are now at a stage in the epidemic where we are in our third wave it looks like we are over the worst but there are some parts of the country where the epidemic is continuing to grow and so he has to keep a fine balance,” Karim said,

“We can ease restrictions but we have to be careful not to ease them too much because then we run the risk of getting a second peak.”

Ramaphosa announced South Africa will move from Level 4 COVID-19 restrictions to adjusted Level 3 on Sunday.

