iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Professor Karim Cautions Against Complacency

Photo Credit: Twitter/@ProfAbdoolKarim

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Professor Salim Abdool Karim says the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address was a good balancing act. 

But he cautions against complacency.

He says while it may seem as if we are over the worst of the third wave, there are still areas where the virus is causing havoc.

“I think the president has had to walk a fine line in that we are now at a stage in the epidemic where we are in our third wave it looks like we are over the worst but there are some parts of the country where the epidemic is continuing to grow and so he has to keep a fine balance,” Karim said,

“We can ease restrictions but we have to be careful not to ease them too much because then we run the risk of getting a second peak.”

Ramaphosa announced South Africa will move from Level 4 COVID-19 restrictions to adjusted Level 3 on Sunday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

18-34-Year-Olds Next In Line For Jab

3 hours ago
1 min read

Prisons Overcrowded After Looting Arrests

3 hours ago
2 min read

SA Reports 9 718 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago
2 min read

South Africa Moves To Adjusted Alert Level 3

14 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Time To Ease The Restrictions – Gray

1 day ago
2 min read

SA Records 12 056 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Medical Organisations Warn Against Use Of Ivermectin

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Address The Nation On Sunday

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 13 719 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Instigators Of Unrest Will Feel Full Might Of The Law

3 days ago
1 min read

Jacob Zuma Back In His Cell – Ntshavheni

3 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 14 858 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

KZN Crisis: Moti Cares And Premier’s Trust Partner To Deliver 2 Million Meals

7 mins ago
4 min read

I’m Vaccinated. Now What Are My Travel Options?

16 mins ago
5 min read

Recovering From The Looting – The Role Of The Insurance Industry

24 mins ago
3 min read

Getting Businesses Back On Their Feet

33 mins ago