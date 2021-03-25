iAfrica

Professor Karim Announces End Of Term

Photo Credit: Twitter/@ProfAbdoolKarim

South Africa’s leading COVID-19 advisor, Professor Salim Abdool Karim is no longer the co-chair of the inter-ministerial advisory committee.

Karim’s term has ended.

He has always highlighted how it was important for science to be the weapon against COVID-19.

Earlier this month, he shared snippets of how he became co-chair of the advisory body.

He outlined how the health minister appointed him out of the blue.

Karim also indicated that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize didn’t really have to ask him to do the job.

That he was always going to say yes – because he considered it his duty.

