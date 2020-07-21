Prof Gray Urges South Africans To Take COVID-19 Seriously

Share with your network!

With South Africa’s COVID-19 infection rate one of the highest in the world, South Africans have been cautioned not to underestimate the impact of the coronavirus and to take it seriously.

Professor Glenda Gray, who serves on the COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee, on Monday said that the death rate related to the virus was hard to predict at this stage. But infections were expected to increase rapidly.

Government called on South Africans to adhere to regulations in order to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr Gray said that she was concerned about the rate of testing in South Africa and the rest of the continent.

South Africa now has the fifth-highest number of infections in the world.

“And a lot of countries are not testing enough and it’s very hard for us to understand what their levels are,” Gray said.

She said that predicting how many people could die was not easy.

“It’s very hard to predict how many deaths will happen because the natural history of this disease in Africa has not been determined yet,” she said.

Gray said that the COVID-29 pandemic would not stop spreading until people adhered to the lockdown regulations.

EWN

