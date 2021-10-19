Probe Into Cause Of Transnet Fires

A board of inquiry has been established to investigate the cause of fires at two Transnet port terminals in the last two weeks.

A technical team has also been deployed to determine the extent of the damage.

Transnet has declared a force majeure, following the latest fire in Richards Bay.

The parastatal says it’s hoping to minimise disruptions and will ensure that repairs are concluded as soon as possible.

It’s warned if any of the incidents were a result of negligence, action will be taken against those involved.

In July Transnet was forced to declare a force majeure after a cyber attack hit its operations.

