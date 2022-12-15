iAfrica

Probe Finds Senegal Misused Funds Meant for Pandemic Relief

Senegal’s anti-covid funds have been subject to “mismanagement and criminal offences” according to a report by Senegal’s Court of Auditors. The Court of Auditors is asking the Senegalese Ministry of Justice to open a judicial investigation against at least ten people, including officials from the ministries involved in the management of the anti-covid 19 fund, in its report. The audit of the Court of Accounts of Senegal concerns the expenditures made in 2020 and 2021 on the “Response Fund against the effects of Covid-19” amounting to more than $1.1 billion, financed by donors and the state, according to this report published on the website of the audit institution attached to the Presidency of the Republic.  “The total amount of expenditures (made by various ministries and) not related to covid-19 amounts to about $30 million, the document says. The Court of Auditors said it found, for example, an “overbilling” of more than $4 million on the price of rice purchased and distributed to the poorest populations in a context of confinement, and several defects in “supporting documents” for expenditures.

