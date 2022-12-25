Probe Continues Following Deadly Boksburg Gas Tanker Blast

Police have opened an inquest docket into the circumstances around Saturday morning’s gas tanker explosion in Boksburg.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the death toll following Saturday’s explosion in Boksburg had now risen to 15.

The truck driver was rescued from the blaze and has been hospitalised.

The Tambo Memorial Hospital a few metres away was also damaged.

Witness Jean Marie Booysen described a “huge jolt” in the early hours of the morning, shortly after 6.30am.

“Today is indeed a very sad day in our little suburb,” she said, standing near a forensics team combing the scene.

She said she later learned of the deaths of “two children here across the road, 16, the girl, and 25, the boy, who came and did my lawn every weekend for me”.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Disaster management and law enforcement agencies are working together to assist those affected while mop-up operations continue.

