iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Probe Continues Following Deadly Boksburg Gas Tanker Blast

Twitter/@Barybateman
3 mins ago 1 min read

Police have opened an inquest docket into the circumstances around Saturday morning’s gas tanker explosion in Boksburg.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the death toll following Saturday’s explosion in Boksburg had now risen to 15.

The truck driver was rescued from the blaze and has been hospitalised.

The Tambo Memorial Hospital a few metres away was also damaged.

Witness Jean Marie Booysen described a “huge jolt” in the early hours of the morning, shortly after 6.30am. 

“Today is indeed a very sad day in our little suburb,” she said, standing near a forensics team combing the scene.

She said she later learned of the deaths of “two children here across the road, 16, the girl, and 25, the boy, who came and did my lawn every weekend for me”.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Disaster management and law enforcement agencies are working together to assist those affected while mop-up operations continue.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts Until Monday Morning

1 min ago
3 min read

U.S. Deep Freeze Leaves Nearly 2 million Without Power, Thousands Of Flights Canceled

14 hours ago
1 min read

Gas Tanker Blast Leaves Several Dead In Boksburg

22 hours ago
1 min read

ATM Goes To Court To Secure Open Ballot Vote

3 days ago
2 min read

ActionSA Calls For eThekwini Metro To Close Beaches Pending Investigation

3 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Forges Ahead With Case Against Ramaphosa

3 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Not Covered By Nolle Prosequi

3 days ago
4 min read

Zelenskyy Requests More Military Aid After Latest Russian Attacks

5 days ago
1 min read

Soldiers To Remain At Eskom Power Plants Until Sabotage Threat Subsides – SANDF

5 days ago
1 min read

Cape Town Tourism Optimistic Power Cuts Won’t Deter Tourists From Visiting

5 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa’s Re-Election Will Boost SA’s Economy – Godongwana

5 days ago
1 min read

ANC Top 7 Officials Urged To Unite Party

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Suspends Rolling Blackouts Until Monday Morning

1 min ago
1 min read

Probe Continues Following Deadly Boksburg Gas Tanker Blast

3 mins ago
1 min read

Brazil Soccer Legend Pele’s Family Gather At Hospital Bedside

9 mins ago
2 min read

Australia’s Boland Retains Spot For Boxing Day Test

10 mins ago

Share