Privatising Eskom Is Not On The Cards – Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza has once again reiterated that privatising struggling power utility Eskom is not an option.
The Economic Freedom Fighters who asked him the question in the National Assembly Thursday afternoon said they remained skeptical of the unbundling process.
But Mabuza said splitting the power utility into three separate entities, does not spell an intention to privatise it.
Mabuza said privatisation is not a solution to the problems faced by Eskom.
He said plant maintenance and performance, have nothing to do with privatisation or public ownership of the utility.
