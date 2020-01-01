iAfrica

Private Security To Be Held Accountable – PSIRA

6 hours ago 1 min read

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) says action will be taken against any security company that acted illegally during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

Various community leaders in Phoenix have come forward with complaints about the conduct of security personnel.

An investigation into videos showing people being allegedly shot by members of a security company is also being undertaken.

“We have our own quasi-judicial process that we undertake,” says PSIRA CEO, Manabela Chauke.

“Private security companies are bound by a code of conduct in which they have to comply with,” he adds.

Those found not to be compliant will face charges where there will be trials as well as a code of conduct inquiry.

Those found guilty may be withdrawn or suspended and in the process be fined.

