Private Security To Be Held Accountable – PSIRA

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) says action will be taken against any security company that acted illegally during the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.
Various community leaders in Phoenix have come forward with complaints about the conduct of security personnel.
An investigation into videos showing people being allegedly shot by members of a security company is also being undertaken.
“We have our own quasi-judicial process that we undertake,” says PSIRA CEO, Manabela Chauke.
“Private security companies are bound by a code of conduct in which they have to comply with,” he adds.
Those found not to be compliant will face charges where there will be trials as well as a code of conduct inquiry.
Those found guilty may be withdrawn or suspended and in the process be fined.
