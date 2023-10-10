Private Security Companies Want Army To Help

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann says it’s time to bring in the army to deal with the Cash In Transit syndicates.

It took 30 minutes for police to respond to a daring heist on the N12 in Joburg on Saturday.

He says the support of the police that was previously there has all but disappeared.

There were 249 cash-in-transit robberies since January, a 30 percent increase compared to last year.

“Well when we went to Parliament, they said we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing, but then immediately we had the support from SAPS and there was a huge decline in attacks. Unfortunately the support is not there, the incident on Saturday almost took 30 minutes and no one responded to the scene,” say Bartmann

“We need the support from government, when the trucks were burnt down, military stepped in, why cant they deploy the military to support us?”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is calling for a cashless economy in the province.

This to combat the surge of cash-in-transit robberies.