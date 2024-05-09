Private Sector Can Supply South Africa With Cheaper Electricity – de Ruyter

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter stated that the state power utility might soon be overshadowed by the private sector in terms of electricity generation in South Africa, a move that could result in lower electricity costs for the country’s over 60 million residents.

The ex-head of Eskom, who resigned amid controversy and later claimed that four government ministers were engaged in widespread corruption at the state-owned company, noted that there is still a role for Eskom within South Africa’s electricity sector.

He predicted that Eskom might not maintain its current dominant position in the sector.

De Ruyter shared these insights during his virtual appearance at the PSG Financial Services Annual Conference on Wednesday.

Now living overseas after leaving South Africa due to fears for his safety following his explosive allegations, De Ruyter mentioned that Eskom would continue to be involved in energy generation, but this involvement would be restricted primarily to electricity transmission.

He asserted that the private sector is significantly more capable and efficient in electricity generation than Eskom.

Additionally, the private sector possesses more resources for this role compared to Eskom’s capabilities.

De Ruyter also argued that the private sector could provide electricity to South Africa at a lower cost than Eskom.

He cautioned the government against the temptation to invest more public funds into the nation’s coal-fired power stations.

He described these power stations as aging and deteriorating, suggesting that the government should allocate these funds to expand Eskom’s transmission grid instead.